Atlético Huila presented its new reinforcement

The board of directors of Club Deportivo Atlético Huila officially announced its new hire, goalkeeper Luis Erney Vásquez Caicedo, from Deportivo Independiente Medellín.

With 27 years of age and an outstanding career in teams such as Valledupar, Junior and Real Cartagena, Vásquez Caicedo joins the Opita squad with the aim of strengthening the team in its fight to remain in the highest category of Colombian soccer.

The goalkeeper will join Jhon Figueroa, Víctor Cabezas and Jeison Méndez, and will compete for a position in the starting line-up for the Huilense team. Atlético Huila, currently engaged in the relegation zone, seeks to add victories to escape this complicated situation.

In the BetPlay League, the team led by Néstor Craviotto has played three games, winning two and losing one, which has allowed them to accumulate six points and place second.

It may interest you: The Colombian Women’s National Team advances to the round of 16 of the World Cup

Today, starting at 6:15 in the afternoon, at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid de Neiva stadium, Atlético Huila will face Alianza Petrolera for date four. The match represents an opportunity to continue adding points and get closer to the top of the standings.

The hiring of Luis Erney Vásquez Caicedo represents an important bet for the team, which seeks to strengthen its squad and achieve the sporting goals set for this season.

The rival

Today’s rival reaches date 4 with two games played, of which they have won one and drawn another, positioning themselves in box 9 with 4 points, products of a visiting tie against Pasto and a home win against millionaires.

Security, commitment and professionalism will be provided by goalkeeper Luis Vásquez to Atlético Huila. The player comes from Deportivo Independiente Medellín. Welcome Louis! pic.twitter.com/hDcvtAFmao — Atlético Huila (@AtleticoHuilaof) August 3, 2023

It may interest you:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

