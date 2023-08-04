Alex Hales: England batter announces retirement from international cricket

Alex Hales’ final England appearance came in the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup final

England batter Alex Hales has retired from international cricket.

Hales, 34, made 156 appearances for England across three formats, scoring 5,066 runs and lifting the men’s T20 World Cup in November.

He last played for his country in the five-wicket win against Pakistan in that final in Melbourne.

Hales, who will continue to play for Nottinghamshire and in T20 franchises, said it had been “an absolute privilege” to represent England.

“I’ve made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on,” he wrote on Instagram.

Hales was also a key member of England’s one-day international side, scoring a six against Australia at Trent Bridge as they broke the record for the highest ODI total in 2018.

However, his time with England has not been without controversy.

In 2019, he served a 21-day ban for reportedly failing a recreational drugs test which led to him being dropped from England’s World Cup squad.

Two years earlier, Hales was involved with team-mate Ben Stokes in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to him being charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board and subsequently suspended.

Reflecting on his career, he added: “Throughout my time in an England shirt, I’ve experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final.

“Throughout the ups and downs I’ve always felt a huge amount of support from my friends, family and undoubtedly the best fans in world cricket.

“I look forward to continuing to play for Notts and experiencing more franchise cricket around the world.”

More to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

