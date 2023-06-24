Atrial fibrillation treated without X-rays, first case in Turin – Piedmont

Operation on a 28-year-old patient with an electroanatomical system

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 24 – Atrial fibrillation ablation surgery without subjecting the patient to X-rays. It was performed – and it would be the first time in the world – at the Cardiology Department of the Mauriziano hospital in Turin on a 28-year-old man . Thanks to an innovative technique, doctors were able to perform a virtual reconstruction of the heart’s anatomy based on electromagnetic information collected from the movement of small catheters that reach the heart chambers by venous or arterial route connected to three-dimensional reconstruction software.



The ‘electroanatomical’ system avoids the need to use X-rays to visualize the heart. Radiations have also been eliminated where they were still considered necessary, i.e. in the phase in which a membrane placed between the two atria of the heart must be passed.



On the other hand, a ‘needle’ device was used at the Mauriziano in Turin to cross the interatrial septum which made it possible to complete the virtual visualisation.



The course of the surgery was smooth and the patient – informs the hospital – “was discharged after only two days asymptomatic and without complications”. (HANDLE).



