Attempted homicide? Police are investigating a fall from the fourth floor – Ruhr area – news

Attempted homicide? Police are investigating a fall from the fourth floor – Ruhr area – news

Police are asking for information

A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested. After his interrogation, he has now been released again because no sufficient suspicion could be established against him. The second fugitive is still being sought.

She is described as: Male, beard, wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes and a light oval emblem on the back. The police Dortmund is now looking for other witnesses who can provide information on the identity and whereabouts of the fugitive. The police station takes tips on 0231/132-7441.

