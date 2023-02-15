In view of the fact that in some airports in the country the agreements with the Police are about to expire, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation urged the National Infrastructure Agency-ANI- and the concessionaires to sign new agreements that avoid the reduction of agents in the northern and eastern terminals of the national territory.

Since last October, airports such as Valledupar, Cúcuta, Riohacha, Bucaramanga, Barrancabermeja and Santa Marta, managed by the Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS concession, have been affected by the termination of agreements with the Police, which meant a decrease in presence of the number of uniformed personnel in these air terminals and consequently less security for aeronautical users.

According to statements made by members of the police institution, the airport concessionaires have not complied with the provision of technical and logistical inputs that allow guaranteeing the adequate presence of the troops.

The Attorney General’s Office called attention to the need to move quickly on new agreements that are proportional to the needs of the National Police and the resources of the concessionaires.

For the First Delegate Attorney for the Surveillance of the Public Function, it is worrying that for these reasons the safety of users is put at risk, for which it urged the ANI to lead negotiation tables that allow maintaining the police presence in the air terminals .

In its preventive actions, the Public Ministry reiterated that for no reason the police unit can be absent in these places and even less when in airports such as Camilo Daza, in Cúcuta; or the one in Rionegro, which serves Medellín, or the Alfonso Bonilla Aragón airport, in Cali, present dynamics of high security risk. with RSF

