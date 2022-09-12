AURONZO. Fly the drone during the Suem helicopter rescue operations, at the Hems base of the Auronzo refuge. The Finance Police stopped and reported to ENAC the owner of the “unidentified” aircraft: among other things, without the necessary registration and QR identification code, insurance and authorization issued by the National Authority for Civil Aviation, as required by the regulations. A dangerous use of the drone, without any authorization whatsoever, which could have created many problems for the rescue helicopters: hence the complaint to the ENAC which is competent to issue the relative sanctions. From the reconstructions carried out by the Finance, the air ambulance was in the landing phase at the pitch near the Auronzo refuge, when at the same time the autopilot instrument was turned around in the surrounding area.

This is one of the most important interventions among those carried out by the Alpine Rescue stations of the Guardia di Finanza of Cortina and Auronzo during the summer season (an emergency service was also carried out at the Tre Cime – Misurina district in coordination with the Cnsas and with Suem). Up to now, 26 rescue interventions have been carried out in the area characterized by a high tourist influx, of which 11 in support of the Suem helicopters. At the same time, Sagf financiers also carry out surveillance and control of the territory in the specific service sectors, also providing useful information and advice to hikers on the correct behavior and precautions to be taken in the mountains. It is in this context that the presence of drones in flight, piloted by non-professional users for pure entertainment and fun, has been detected on several occasions, in violation of the rules governing the specific sector. “These aircraft, in fact,” explain the Fiamme Gialle, “even if they are of the mini or midi category and of relatively small dimensions, if used carelessly and without adequate knowledge of the relevant legislation, they can potentially cause serious damage to other aircraft in flight the safety and safety of people is in danger ».