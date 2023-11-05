Home » Exhibition of entrepreneurial women at the Megalibrary of Santa Marta
Exhibition of entrepreneurial women at the Megalibrary of Santa Marta

In the last hours it was carried out in the Megalibrary of Santa Marta a feria in which at least 30 women exhibited their products after having attended workshops at the IED Normal Superior María Assistant.

Cecilia Fernández, president of the IED María Auxiliadora Alumnae Councilexpressed to THE REPORTER that, “For 39 years, every Saturday a social work has been carried out with women from all the neighborhoods of Santa Marta, offering workshops in different expressions, crafts, jewelry, beauty, pastries, bags and footwear. We show everything that each workshop works on throughout the year today at the fair on display. Today in the Megalibrary for two years.”

The benefit of these workshops is that the participants have learned to make puddings, cookies, sweets, typical dishes, and design dresses to sell their products. “Every year we enroll simultaneously with the Normal María Auxiliadora calendar. It costs 100,000 pesos all year round and they attend on Saturdays from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm,” added Fernández.

For its part, Maria Castilefashion designer and teacher of a group of women entrepreneurs, explained: “We have 30 participants who have learned from scratch and who today are trained to start a business.”

