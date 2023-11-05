SP Circus Festival returns to Piracicaba – MONDO MODA

In partnership with Piracicaba City Hall, the São Paulo Association of Friends of Art carries out the SP Circus Festivalbetween the 9th and 12th of November (Thursday to Sunday) at Engenho Central.
The 16th edition of the event will feature 50 attractions (Arrelia, Pimentinha and Piolin canvases, in addition to the Figurinha Stage, Teatro Erotídes de Campos and circus interventions that entertain the public in the external areas.).
Anyone who goes to the SP Circus Festival will be able to see the best of São Paulo’s circus production, with clowning, juggling, acrobatics, magic, cyr wheel, aerial acts and balancing act, with a lot of music and theatrical performances.
The attractions are free.
Engenho Central de Piracicaba @ Disclosure
Schedule
9/11 – Thursday
LONA PIOLIN
10am – Space Circus*
2pm – Circus Khronos*
LONA ARRELIA
10am – Weber Circus – Traditional to Contemporary Show*
2pm – Miller Circus*
PEPPER CANVAS
10am – Gelli Family Circus – The Circus Has Arrived*
2pm – Cia Caray Circo – Deleite Circense*
EXTERNAL AREAS OF CENTRAL ENGENHO
9:30am to 8pm – MB Circo – Circus Interventions
*Shows reserved for schools
11/10 – Friday
LONA PIOLIN
10h – Stankovich Circus*
14 – CircoShow – The Magic of the Circus*
8pm – Cia Sabatino Brothers – Frissons: A heavy show – A circus show full of Brazilianism and emotion
LONA ARRELIA
10am – Cia Pensante – Gran Varietê*
2pm – Coletivo Piracepa – Festa na Roça*
PEPPER CANVAS
10h – Cia Suno – R.U.A.*
2pm – Cia Gravidade Virtual – Circo Dus Dois*
*Shows reserved for schools
EXTERNAL AREAS OF CENTRAL ENGENHO
9:30am to 8pm – MB Circo – Circus Interventions
6:30 pm to 10 pm – CircoShow – Circus Interventions
7:30 pm – Yasmim Camargo – Enchanted Hair
9:30 pm – Globo das Motos
11/11 – Saturday
LONA PIOLIN
2:30 pm – Cia Corpo Mágico – Classic Circus Show
5:30 p.m. – Cia K – Kbaret!!!
8:30 pm – Cia Tempo – Cyrklos Cabaré with live band
LONA ARRELIA
14h – Cia BR Circus – Container Circus
4pm – The Amazons – We Can!
7pm – Parlapatões – Os Mequetrefe
PEPPER CANVAS
1:30 p.m. – Trupe Las Manas – Las Manas à Obra
4:30 pm – Circus Station – Gourmet Station
7:30 pm – Circo di SóLadies | Nem SóLadies – Hot Pink Show or What Weapons We Fight With
FIGURINE STAGE
1:30 pm – Los Branda – Strength and Balance
2pm – Rodrigo Nasser – An Incredible Mimic Show
3pm – Felipe Mágico – Incredibly Magical
16h – Duo Dantas – Duo Roda Cyr
4:20 pm – Caio Stevanovich – Circus Laboratory
4:40 pm – Troupe Baião de Dois Connection
16h50 – Danda Mono
5:20 pm – Circo Caramba – Jerônimo Show
EROTIDES DE CAMPOS THEATER
8pm – Cia. Fundo Falso – Jogo dos Magos
EXTERNAL AREAS OF CENTRAL ENGENHO
9:30am to 8pm – MB Circo – Circus Interventions
13h – Viviane Pelegrin – Time
1:45 pm – Motorcycle Globo
3pm – The Unmatched Cola Sisters – Cola Shows – Juggling and Sympathy in a Double Dose
3:30 pm – Yasmim Camargo – Enchanted Hair
3:45 pm – Motorcycle Globo
17h – Las Fanfarronas
6:45 pm – Cia Atemporal – Tangus Trapézio
9:45 pm – Globo das Motos
12/11 – domingo
LONA PIOLIN
14h30 – Arena Circus – Magnific
5pm – Coletivo Vertigem – Construtores
20h30 – Clownbaret – El Grand Clownbaret
LONA ARRELIA
1:30 p.m. – Los Circos – Juggling Cabaret
4pm – Trupe Trapeceros – Forró Circense
7:30 pm – Companhia das Rosas – Cabaré das Amazonas
PEPPER CANVAS
1:30 p.m. – From Lucca Circus – From Lucca Circus Show
4pm – Cia dos Tortos – Who doesn’t have a canvas asks for a ride
8pm – The Charlatans
FIGURINE STAGE
1pm – Satin Clown – Amateur
14h – Julian Granito – Kazanki
3pm – Becker Brothers – Juggling Tune
3:30 pm – Gravitá Company – Ephemeral Riding Arena
4:20 pm – Tapioca Caravan – Tea with Me
5:40 pm – Little Theater of the World – Grande Circo Grandevo
EROTIDES DE CAMPOS THEATER
8pm – La Troupe – The Magical Dinner with Magician Lucas
EXTERNAL AREAS OF CENTRAL ENGENHO
9:30am to 8pm – MB Circo – Circus Interventions
1pm – Cia Atemporal – Tangus Trapézio
2pm – Eduardo Salzane – Circus Valise
2pm – Motorcycle Globe
3:30 pm – Yasmim Camargo – Enchanted Hair
3:45 pm – Motorcycle Globo
4pm – Eduardo Salzane – Circus Valise
5pm – Unidos do Swing – Performance Parade
6pm – Eduardo Salzane – Circo Valise
19h – Viviane Pelegrin – Time
9:30 pm – Globo das Motos
