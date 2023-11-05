SP Circus Festival returns to Piracicaba – MONDO MODA

In partnership with Piracicaba City Hall, the São Paulo Association of Friends of Art carries out the SP Circus Festivalbetween the 9th and 12th of November (Thursday to Sunday) at Engenho Central.

The 16th edition of the event will feature 50 attractions (Arrelia, Pimentinha and Piolin canvases, in addition to the Figurinha Stage, Teatro Erotídes de Campos and circus interventions that entertain the public in the external areas.).

Anyone who goes to the SP Circus Festival will be able to see the best of São Paulo’s circus production, with clowning, juggling, acrobatics, magic, cyr wheel, aerial acts and balancing act, with a lot of music and theatrical performances.

The attractions are free.

Schedule

9/11 – Thursday

LONA PIOLIN

10am – Space Circus*

2pm – Circus Khronos*

LONA ARRELIA

10am – Weber Circus – Traditional to Contemporary Show*

2pm – Miller Circus*

PEPPER CANVAS

10am – Gelli Family Circus – The Circus Has Arrived*

2pm – Cia Caray Circo – Deleite Circense*

EXTERNAL AREAS OF CENTRAL ENGENHO

9:30am to 8pm – MB Circo – Circus Interventions

*Shows reserved for schools

11/10 – Friday

LONA PIOLIN

10h – Stankovich Circus*

14 – CircoShow – The Magic of the Circus*

8pm – Cia Sabatino Brothers – Frissons: A heavy show – A circus show full of Brazilianism and emotion

LONA ARRELIA

10am – Cia Pensante – Gran Varietê*

2pm – Coletivo Piracepa – Festa na Roça*

PEPPER CANVAS

10h – Cia Suno – R.U.A.*

2pm – Cia Gravidade Virtual – Circo Dus Dois*

*Shows reserved for schools

EXTERNAL AREAS OF CENTRAL ENGENHO

9:30am to 8pm – MB Circo – Circus Interventions

6:30 pm to 10 pm – CircoShow – Circus Interventions

7:30 pm – Yasmim Camargo – Enchanted Hair

9:30 pm – Globo das Motos

11/11 – Saturday

LONA PIOLIN

2:30 pm – Cia Corpo Mágico – Classic Circus Show

5:30 p.m. – Cia K – Kbaret!!!

8:30 pm – Cia Tempo – Cyrklos Cabaré with live band

LONA ARRELIA

14h – Cia BR Circus – Container Circus

4pm – The Amazons – We Can!

7pm – Parlapatões – Os Mequetrefe

PEPPER CANVAS

1:30 p.m. – Trupe Las Manas – Las Manas à Obra

4:30 pm – Circus Station – Gourmet Station

7:30 pm – Circo di SóLadies | Nem SóLadies – Hot Pink Show or What Weapons We Fight With

FIGURINE STAGE

1:30 pm – Los Branda – Strength and Balance

2pm – Rodrigo Nasser – An Incredible Mimic Show

3pm – Felipe Mágico – Incredibly Magical

16h – Duo Dantas – Duo Roda Cyr

4:20 pm – Caio Stevanovich – Circus Laboratory

4:40 pm – Troupe Baião de Dois Connection

16h50 – Danda Mono

5:20 pm – Circo Caramba – Jerônimo Show

EROTIDES DE CAMPOS THEATER

8pm – Cia. Fundo Falso – Jogo dos Magos

EXTERNAL AREAS OF CENTRAL ENGENHO

9:30am to 8pm – MB Circo – Circus Interventions

13h – Viviane Pelegrin – Time

1:45 pm – Motorcycle Globo

3pm – The Unmatched Cola Sisters – Cola Shows – Juggling and Sympathy in a Double Dose

3:30 pm – Yasmim Camargo – Enchanted Hair

3:45 pm – Motorcycle Globo

17h – Las Fanfarronas

6:45 pm – Cia Atemporal – Tangus Trapézio

9:45 pm – Globo das Motos

12/11 – domingo

LONA PIOLIN

14h30 – Arena Circus – Magnific

5pm – Coletivo Vertigem – Construtores

20h30 – Clownbaret – El Grand Clownbaret

LONA ARRELIA

1:30 p.m. – Los Circos – Juggling Cabaret

4pm – Trupe Trapeceros – Forró Circense

7:30 pm – Companhia das Rosas – Cabaré das Amazonas

PEPPER CANVAS

1:30 p.m. – From Lucca Circus – From Lucca Circus Show

4pm – Cia dos Tortos – Who doesn’t have a canvas asks for a ride

8pm – The Charlatans

FIGURINE STAGE

1pm – Satin Clown – Amateur

14h – Julian Granito – Kazanki

3pm – Becker Brothers – Juggling Tune

3:30 pm – Gravitá Company – Ephemeral Riding Arena

4:20 pm – Tapioca Caravan – Tea with Me

5:40 pm – Little Theater of the World – Grande Circo Grandevo

EROTIDES DE CAMPOS THEATER

8pm – La Troupe – The Magical Dinner with Magician Lucas

EXTERNAL AREAS OF CENTRAL ENGENHO

9:30am to 8pm – MB Circo – Circus Interventions

1pm – Cia Atemporal – Tangus Trapézio

2pm – Eduardo Salzane – Circus Valise

2pm – Motorcycle Globe

3:30 pm – Yasmim Camargo – Enchanted Hair

3:45 pm – Motorcycle Globo

4pm – Eduardo Salzane – Circus Valise

5pm – Unidos do Swing – Performance Parade

6pm – Eduardo Salzane – Circo Valise

19h – Viviane Pelegrin – Time

9:30 pm – Globo das Motos

