They wanted to settle “a family matter” and punish a boy who had an affair with the sister of a member of the clan. But they turned to the wrong man, a 26-year-old worker with a clean record who had nothing to do with the Camorra or with that controversial story. Despite the mistake, they killed him and the lifeless body was dissolved in acid.

After more than twenty years, the carabinieri coordinated by the prosecutor Giuseppe Visone give a name and a face to the two of the alleged perpetrators of the murder of Giulio Giaccio, taken by four fake policemen on 30 July 2000 while he was in Piazzetta Romano in Pianura , western suburb of Naples.