Who Will Be the New Manager of the Mets: Craig Counsell or Carlos Mendoza?

New York Mets’ search for a new manager could be nearing its end as the team narrows down its options. Two front-runners have emerged, Craig Counsell and Carlos Mendoza, and an announcement could be made in the coming days.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, Counsell is expected to make a decision between the Mets, Guardians, and Brewers soon. If he opts not to join the Mets, attention would shift to Mendoza, who has gained strong consideration for the position.

Mendoza, currently the bench coach for the Yankees, has been actively in the running for managerial roles elsewhere as well. He recently interviewed for the managerial position with both the Cleveland team and the Giants. Additionally, Mendoza is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Padres, who are in need of a new manager following Bob Melvin’s departure to San Francisco.

Martino noted that the Mets’ decision could potentially be delayed if both Counsell and Mendoza are signed by other teams before the announcement is made. However, as it stands, the Mets appear focused on finalizing their managerial search.

As the wait continues, Mets fans eagerly anticipate the announcement that will shape the team’s future. Will it be Counsell or Mendoza taking charge of the team? Only time will tell, but answers could be just around the corner.

