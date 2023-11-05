Home » Who Will Be the New Manager of the Mets: Craig Counsell or Carlos Mendoza?
Sports

Who Will Be the New Manager of the Mets: Craig Counsell or Carlos Mendoza?

by admin
Who Will Be the New Manager of the Mets: Craig Counsell or Carlos Mendoza?

New York Mets’ search for a new manager could be nearing its end as the team narrows down its options. Two front-runners have emerged, Craig Counsell and Carlos Mendoza, and an announcement could be made in the coming days.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, Counsell is expected to make a decision between the Mets, Guardians, and Brewers soon. If he opts not to join the Mets, attention would shift to Mendoza, who has gained strong consideration for the position.

Mendoza, currently the bench coach for the Yankees, has been actively in the running for managerial roles elsewhere as well. He recently interviewed for the managerial position with both the Cleveland team and the Giants. Additionally, Mendoza is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Padres, who are in need of a new manager following Bob Melvin’s departure to San Francisco.

Martino noted that the Mets’ decision could potentially be delayed if both Counsell and Mendoza are signed by other teams before the announcement is made. However, as it stands, the Mets appear focused on finalizing their managerial search.

As the wait continues, Mets fans eagerly anticipate the announcement that will shape the team’s future. Will it be Counsell or Mendoza taking charge of the team? Only time will tell, but answers could be just around the corner.

See also  Braves Rally with HRs and Double Play to Even NLDS

You may also like

Tianjin Pioneers Suffer Defeat to Shanxi Fenjiu in...

Ice hockey: Salzburg wins hit against Linz

The Retirement of Dusty Baker and the Potential...

Max Verstappen obtains a seventeenth victory this season...

WTT Frankfurt Championship: Ma Long Advances to Men’s...

Yasiel Puig Embraces New Baseball Opportunity in Dominican...

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins sprint...

The 8th Dawuyi Super Mountain Track Race Draws...

Olympique Lyonnais, held in check by Metz, is...

write a title for this article (CNN) —...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy