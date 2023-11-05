Silenced but Not Defeated: Miguel Bosé Opens Up about the Loss of His Voice

Headline: Spanish Singer Miguel Bosé Reveals Shocking Reason Behind His Voice Loss

Subtitle: Iconic artist shares his painful experience in an emotional interview

Miguel Bosé, the renowned Spanish singer with an illustrious musical career, has stunned the world by disclosing the reason for his recent loss of voice. During an exclusive interview on the Spanish program “El Musical de Tu Vida,” Bosé opened up about the details of this challenging chapter in his life.

The emotional interview, presented by Carlos Sobera, delved into Bosé’s journey of being plunged into a deep silence. The singer’s vocal problems began in 2019, initially believing it was a temporary condition. However, upon his return to Spain in 2021, the situation worsened, forcing him to cancel all his scheduled concerts in the country. Bosé found himself in a state of desperation, resorting to written notes to communicate as he could not utter a single word.

The gradual loss of his voice progressed from mild hoarseness to a complete inability to speak. Despite facing one of the most difficult moments of his life, Bosé chose not to disclose his struggle to his family and friends, as he normally refrains from discussing his private life.

The exact causes of Bosé’s voice loss remained unknown, as he considered various possibilities. In previous interviews with Jordi Évole and Pablo Motos, Bosé mentioned emotional aspects and accidents as potential causes. He explored different treatments, including emotional therapy and medical consultations, in an attempt to overcome his hoarseness.

For several years, Bosé experienced profound anguish due to his voice loss, yearning to communicate with his children again. However, he remained resilient and embarked on a path to recovery. Currently, Bosé is undergoing rigorous daily training to strengthen his back, followed by sessions with a phoniatrist, a specialist in vocal disorders.

Despite the challenges, Bosé maintains an optimistic outlook and hopes to make a comeback to the stage soon. He expressed his intention to start a tour in September of next year. Bosé shared his excitement, stating, “Activity is finally returning. I intend to return to recording and singing. The speech therapist tells me that these years I have ‘swallowed’ my voice and that I have to put it back in its place to return to my full faculties.” He has set a timeframe of approximately one year for a complete recovery.

Miguel Bosé, born in Panama in 1956, is the son of the famous bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín and the talented Italian actress Lucía Bosé. After pursuing dance in London following his studies at the Liceo Francés in Madrid, Bosé ventured into theater, musical comedy, and cinema in cities like Paris, Rome, and New York. However, it was in music where he achieved fame, becoming one of the icons of Spanish pop.

Throughout his successful career, Bosé delivered memorable hits such as “Amor del Bueno” with Reyli Barba, “Si tú no Volveres,” “Morena mia,” “Bambú,” and “Amante bandido.” Fans and the music industry eagerly await Bosé’s return to the stage, as he looks forward to reclaiming his full vocal capabilities and continuing to delight audiences with his talent.

Share this: Facebook

X

