CNN – Tyson Foods Recalls Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Nuggets Over Metal Contamination Concerns

Tyson Foods has issued a voluntary recall for approximately 30,000 pounds of its popular dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after receiving consumer reports of small metal pieces found in the burgers. The announcement of the recall was made by the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Saturday.

The affected products are 29-ounce containers labeled as “fully cooked breaded fun nuggets chicken burgers.” These bags have an expiration date of September 4, 2024, and were sold in nine states – Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

While the USDA confirmed one case of “a minor oral injury” associated with consuming the nuggets, there have been no reports of any other harm caused by the contamination so far.

In light of the potential risk, the USDA expressed concerns that consumers may still have the recalled “fun nuggets” in their freezers. They strongly advised anyone who purchased the affected product to discard or return it immediately.

Tyson has urged buyers and consumers to clip the UPC code and date on the packaging and contact their customer service at 1-855-382-3101.

As of now, Tyson Foods has not responded to CNN’s requests for comment on the situation. The Arkansas-based company, which holds the distinction of being the second-largest meat processor globally, initiated the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of its consumers.

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled product are urged to take immediate action as the company works to rectify the situation and prevent any further incidents.