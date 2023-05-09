Italian rice passes the glycemic index test – Nutrition

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 09 MAY – The glycemic index is the measure of how much foods that contain carbohydrates raise blood sugar once they are metabolised. A characteristic that makes some foods, such as sugar, incompatible with some pathologies, one of which is diabetes. A research, promoted by Ente Nazionale Risi, in collaboration with the University of Pavia and the Polytechnic of Turin, undermines some beliefs and stereotypes about rice and in particular about some native Italian varieties.



The study, presented at Identità Milano and published in the scientific journal ‘Starch’, highlighted how some varieties of Italian rice, including the popular Carnaroli Classico, have, on average, an average glycemic index of 66.8 (the reference scale is sugar which is worth 100), in line with other cereals and on values ​​similar to those of white bread which has a value of 70. In particular, two varieties of Italian rice: Selenio – widely used for the preparation of Sushi – and Argo, have a glycemic index value of 49.2 and 50.5 respectively, such as to allow their inclusion in diets and nutritional programs of people suffering from obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes.



A second study, also presented at the Milanese event, allows for an identikit of the grain of rice. The aim is to measure the morphological characteristics of the starch granules present in the internal structure of the grains and relate them to the organoleptic properties. The result demonstrates how the internal structure of our best rice has empty spaces, with a high degree of porosity, which determines its propensity, during cooking, to absorb water and seasonings. This makes it possible to prepare classic risottos: creamy, nutritious, complete and tasty. Conversely, foreign varieties mainly have a compact structure which leads to a propensity to be eaten as a side dish and without condiments.



"Italian rice is a product of excellence, unique and identifying – commented Paolo Carrà, president of Ente Nazionale Risi – and these two researches confirm it. And they allow us to set new sustainability goals for an increasingly respectful cultivation of environment, without wasting water and with the development of varieties capable of adapting to long periods of drought such as the ones we have unfortunately had to live with in recent years".


