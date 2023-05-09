Home » Piazza Affari (-0.2%) below parity, Banco Bpm in the light
Piazza Affari (-0.2%) below parity, Banco Bpm in the light

Subdued ending for the European stock exchanges, also held back by the weak performance of Wall Street. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closes trades down by 0.2% to 27,383 points, with Banco Bpm (+7.5%) recovering after the results of the first quarter.

The institute led by Giuseppe Castagna recorded a profit increase of 49% to 265 million, above expectations, opening to an increase in the remuneration of the partners with the new plan. Bper also did well (+3.9%) on the day of the Board meeting on accounts, while Finecobank fell back (-5.7%) after the accounts and collection data. Prysmian (-2.3%), Mps (-2.2%) and Saipem (-2.1%) also fell.

Wall Street is down slightly, held back by the impasse on the debt ceiling and awaiting tomorrow’s data on inflation, which should show an increase of 5% per annum.

Sentiment was also affected today by the sharp decline in Chinese imports, a sign that the post-Covid recovery of the economy is not as strong as many had hoped.

Yields on the rise on bonds, with the Btp-Bund spread showing little movement at 192 bp and the Italian 10-year bond at 4.26%. On Forex, euro/dollar slips below 1.1 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) sinks the 76 dollars a barrel.

See also  New fund issuance in the first week of the beginning of the year, only a few products have raised over 1 billion in the cold

