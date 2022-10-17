Home Business Dr Automobiles: the new Sportequipe 8 hybrid rechargeable suv at the Paris Motor Show
Dr Automobiles: the new Sportequipe 8 hybrid rechargeable suv at the Paris Motor Show

At the Paris Motor Show, the Italian manufacturer Dr Automobiles led by Massimo di Risio drops the cards and presents the top of the range Sportequipe hybrid on tap, a seven-seater lithium-ion rechargeable SUV with up to 100 kilometers of autonomy.

New cards to fuel Dr Automobiles success

The growth of the Italian brand represents an interesting case history born in 2006 and which after 6 years risked bankruptcy, but thanks to the entrepreneurial skills the company was restored and at the end of 2022 it could reach 400 million euros in turnover.

The secret lies in two factors: firstly, in the availability of the cars to be delivered (between 20 and 40 days of waiting) thanks to the close collaboration with the Chinese manufacturers (Chery and Jac Motor), for which the cars are imported from China. and adapt in aesthetics and content for the European market. Second, the price. In fact, the Dr models are among the cheapest on the market, also offering LPG engines on all models for sale, thanks to the collaboration with Brc.

Sportequipe 8: aesthetics and equipment

The seven-seater SUV has a very European line and the design is characterized above all by the large front grille. The dimensions are generous and the builder at the moment only stated the length of 4.72 meters.

On the rear, the lettering is very reminiscent of that of the British Land Rover models. And, even in the interior, there is a hint of British style especially in the steering wheel.

