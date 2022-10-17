Listen to the audio version of the article

Poland will not receive European cohesion policy funds until respect for the rule of law, challenged by threats to the independence of the judiciary, is guaranteed. This was confirmed by Marc Lemaître, director general for regional and urban policy of the European Commission in a meeting on the occasion of Regioweek, the annual event dedicated to cohesion policy.

«Poland is the first beneficiary of European funds. The Partnership Agreement for 2021-2027 is worth around € 75 billion and was among the first to be approved by the Commission last June. Three national programs, of which more than twenty billion are devoted to the financing of large infrastructures and the green transition, have already been adopted by the Commission. Calls for the execution of the programs can already start. But as long as the condition of respect for the rule of law – enabling access to any cohesion policy funding, regardless of the objective pursued – is not verified, Poland will not be able to receive payments from Brussels “said Lemaître -” This – he added – it does not mean that payments will not arrive in the future. But which will remain suspended until the condition of respect for the rule of law is verified ». In practice, Polish programs will receive 0.5% pre-financing and will be able to launch calls and projects, will be able to send reimbursement requests to Brussels but the Commission will hold them on hold until the country adapts its legislation to the values ​​and fundamental principles of the Union, provided for by Article 2 of the EU Treaty.

EU funds: payments suspended for Poland until it respects the rule of law

Pnrr funds are also blocked

The 36 billion Next Generation EU destined for Poland are also currently blocked. And if the finance minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska told the Financial Times that Warsaw was very close to obtaining the first tranche of the Recovery Fund, Brussels has made it known that without adequate reforms “no payments will be possible”.