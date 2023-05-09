Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Blames U.S. Ambassador for Taiwan – WSJ

China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, accused the U.S. ambassador to China of what he said was the U.S. government’s support for Taiwan and suggested that China wanted U.S. concessions in return for the improved channels of communication sought by the White House.

According to the press release issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the meeting between the two parties on Monday, Qin Gang said that the United States is talking about communication while at the same time touching what China considers the bottom line of the Taiwan issue, which is a manifestation of hypocrisy.

Qin Gang told the US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns (Nicholas Burns), one cannot talk about communication on the one hand, but on the other hand keep suppressing and containing China; one cannot say one thing and do another.

Rising animosity between the U.S. and China has stymied communication between the leaders of the two countries. While both sides have said they do not seek conflict with the other, so far they have struggled to agree on a path forward to improve relations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

