Mike Aquilina Q&A on early Christianity

May 9, 2023

For those who missed the YouTube livestream Q&A with Mike
Aquilina on May 8th, 2023, here is the audio. It was a lively
conversation where Mike fielded viewer questions about important
cities of the early Church, early evidence for papal primacy, the
role of charity in the early Church, Origen, the providential role
of easy travel for the spread of the Gospel in the first centuries,
and more.

We’re a week into CatholicCulture.org’s May fundraising
campaign. Generous donors have offered a $50,000 matching grant, so
any donation you make by May 24 will double in value! You can
donate on our website or PayPal (tax-deductible). Donation links
below:

http://www.CatholicCulture.org/donate

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DZRZRJ5723MLA

We’ll be doing more YouTube livestreams where viewers will be
able to interact, ask questions and prompt discussion via the live
chat box. Upcoming livestreams:

5/15, 8pm ET—Thomas Mirus & James Majewski (hosts,Catholic
Culture Podcast, Catholic Culture Audiobooks, Criteria: The
Catholic Film Podcast)

5/22, 8pm ET—Phil Lawler & Jeff Mirus (CatholicCulture.org
writers)

