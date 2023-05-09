Mike Aquilina Q&A on early Christianity

For those who missed the YouTube livestream Q&A with Mike

Aquilina on May 8th, 2023, here is the audio. It was a lively

conversation where Mike fielded viewer questions about important

cities of the early Church, early evidence for papal primacy, the

role of charity in the early Church, Origen, the providential role

of easy travel for the spread of the Gospel in the first centuries,

and more.

We’re a week into CatholicCulture.org’s May fundraising

campaign. Generous donors have offered a $50,000 matching grant, so

any donation you make by May 24 will double in value! You can

donate on our website or PayPal (tax-deductible). Donation links

below:

http://www.CatholicCulture.org/donate

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DZRZRJ5723MLA

We’ll be doing more YouTube livestreams where viewers will be

able to interact, ask questions and prompt discussion via the live

chat box. Upcoming livestreams:

5/15, 8pm ET—Thomas Mirus & James Majewski (hosts,Catholic

Culture Podcast, Catholic Culture Audiobooks, Criteria: The

Catholic Film Podcast)

5/22, 8pm ET—Phil Lawler & Jeff Mirus (CatholicCulture.org

writers)