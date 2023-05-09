Texas shooting suspect expelled from U.S. military for mental health issues – Xinhua English.news.cn

The scene of the shooting in Texas, USA (data map)

Overseas Network, May 9th According to a report on the website of the “New York Post” on May 8, on the 6th local time, a shooting occurred in a shopping mall in Texas, USA, resulting in 9 deaths and 7 injuries. US media revealed that the assailant had served in the US military and was fired.

According to reports, the gunman was 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was shot dead by the police on the day of the incident. Garcia served in the military in 2008 but was eventually fired “due to mental health issues,” law enforcement sources said.

In addition to serving in the U.S. military, the Texas Online Private Security Database shows that from April 2016 to April 2020, Garcia worked as a security guard in Texas and changed three employers during the period. He also participated in multiple military training and firearms skills training as part of his security duties in 2015 and 2018.

It is reported that multiple weapons were found at the scene of the shooting, including an AR-15 automatic rifle and a pistol. Police are currently searching the motel where Garcia stayed and his parents’ home in Dallas. (Overseas Network/Compiled by Zhang Ni Internship/Yu Yeliu)

