Rising Movie Ticket Prices: A Cause for Complaint

China‘s summer film season has seen both critical acclaim and box office success this year, with movies such as “She Who Disappeared”, “In the Octagonal Cage”, and “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” captivating audiences. According to data from the Beacon Professional Edition, the summer season has surpassed previous records, generating over 17.7 billion in box office revenue as of August 17.

However, the high box office numbers have been accompanied by complaints about the soaring prices of movie tickets. Many people are questioning why ticket prices have become so expensive. Xiaoyu, a resident of Beijing, reminisces about a time when movie tickets were more affordable, stating that “now almost every ticket costs more than 50 yuan”. Families are feeling the burden, with one person mentioning that they spent over 400 yuan for a family of six to watch a movie.

Data from the Lighthouse Professional Edition reveals that the average movie ticket price in 2023 has reached 42.7 yuan, with prices consistently increasing over the years. First-tier cities tend to have significantly higher ticket prices compared to second, third, and fourth-tier cities. For example, in 2023, the average ticket price in first-tier cities is 51.9 yuan, while second-tier cities see an average ticket price of over 40 yuan.

Despite the average ticket price, there is a wide range of prices among different theaters and different time periods. In Beijing, for instance, prices for the popular movie “All or Nothing” can range from as low as 30 yuan to as high as 81 yuan. Some theaters also divide their viewing areas into different sections, each with a different ticket price. This has led to dissatisfaction among moviegoers, who feel that the additional charges for certain areas resemble the pricing structure of a concert venue.

The disappearance of the 19.9 yuan movie ticket, which was once a popular choice among moviegoers, has also left people wondering about the reasons behind the price hike. According to Wei Pengju, dean of the Institute of Cultural Economics at the Central University of Finance and Economics, the reduction in subsidies for online platforms is one of the key factors. In the past, ticketing platforms offered low-priced tickets and free viewing tickets, resulting in a surge of moviegoers. However, in 2018, film producers proposed to limit the intensity of ticket subsidies, with theaters across the country instructed to set prices no lower than 19.9 yuan. Since then, ticket prices have gradually returned to normal.

Cost factors have also contributed to the increase in ticket prices. High production costs for film studios and direct costs such as labor and rent for theaters have necessitated the adjustment of ticket prices. Service fees also add to the expenditure, with some netizens sharing ticket stubs that show service fees of 4.5 yuan and theater service fees of 5.4 yuan.

The increase in ticket prices has sparked a debate about the balance between profitability and consumer acceptance. A survey conducted by the media shows that 43.3% of the audience can accept ticket prices between 31-40 yuan, while only 7.6% are willing to pay an average ticket price of over 50 yuan.

The China Consumers Association has highlighted the need to find a balance between theater profitability and consumer tolerance. It calls for continuous research and exploration by relevant industries and departments to achieve long-term and healthy industry development while catering to the demands of cultural consumption.

Although there are guidelines set by the former State Administration of Radio, Film and Television regarding ticket pricing, these are not strictly followed in practice. Some experts, like Wei Pengju, suggest that instead of intensifying fare supervision, offering consumption subsidies may be a better approach. Ultimately, finding a fair and mutually beneficial solution for both theaters and moviegoers remains a challenge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

