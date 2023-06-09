GLORYHAMMER

Return To The Kingdom Of Fife

(Power Metal) Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 02.06.2023

Two years ago, the hammer fell for Thomas Winkler for the last time after ten years as Crown Prince Angus McFife, because the lively frontman from Germany had to give it up. Sozon Michael from Cyprus, who now wields the hammer, and the British Power Metal horde have taken over GLORYHAMMER leads, while Thomas put his sword on and with ANGUS MCSIX made his debut recently.

Chris Bowes and his gentlemen have never been the fastest with releasing new albums and so the fourth hit appears four years after “Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex” and continues to tell the intergalactic fantasy story with a new Angus. But if you think Chris is lazy, you’re very wrong, the professional metal pirate knows ALESTORM released a new album again and with the Symphonic Melodic Deathers WIZARDTHRONE and the fun band SABADU brought two new bands into the running.

Anyone who knows Chris or GLORYHAMMER will know what they’re getting this time too. Entertaining, fast, playful and humorous Power Metal somewhere in between RHAPSODY, STRATOVARIUS, DRAGONFORCE and SATURDAY. With “Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost” you get off to a brilliant start. All the qualities mentioned can be found here, plus grandiose solos, spoken parts and choirs that skilfully underline the concept. In addition to the Happy Power Metal attitude, you can also feel a dark, more serious vibe, which is also underlined by Latin parts and some elements of Melodic/Symphonic Black/Death.

Vocally, Sozos cuts a fine figure, although I still miss the special that Thomas brought with him, as well as the mega vigor that could be heard in every syllable. As far as I’m concerned, the newcomer should spin a lot more. But the band does that anyway with the playful riffs and keys, the humorous, pathetic and kitschy lyrics and the crazy concept, in which the Hootsman, embodied by bassist James Cartwright, who with his “Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol” in MadMax style Goblin hunting through the Wastelands and convince with 80s synth sounds in the brisk crusher. There are again some funny interludes for the live show.

Otherwise, GLORYHAMMER deliver everything you know and love about them. Only that the wow effect and bigger surprises are now rare. But that doesn’t mean that the compositions don’t bring a few innovations and hit candidates with them in detail. The groovy “Keeper Of The Celestial Flame” catches the eye, but also the neo-classical “Vorpal Laserblaster Of Pittenweem” and the pathetic “Sword Lord Of The Goblin Lord”, which strongly reminds of SABATON in terms of rhythm, are a lot of fun.

But the long track is great cinema again, this time in the form of the concluding “Maleficus Geminus”, because here you bring out all the guns again and take you into an intergalactic power odyssey with a big arc of suspense, fat keys, heavy parts, but also catchy vocals and numerous choirs, as well as smaller musical surprises.

All in all, GLORYHAMMER deliver what we are used to from them and the hammer also hits, even if the serve isn’t that powerful anymore and the old Angus is still missing a bit. But we are definitely looking forward to future live battles with this successful work!

Tracklist „Return To The Kingdom Of Fife“:

1. Incoming Transmission

2. Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost

3. Empire of Dundaxia

4. Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol

5. Brothers Of Crail

6. Fife Eternal

7. Sword Lord Of The Goblin Horde

8. Vorpal Laserblaste Or Pittenweem

9. Keeper of the Celestial Flame Of Abernethy

10. Evil Twin (Colossus Matrix 38B – Ultimate Invocation Of The Binary Thaumaturge)

Total playing time: 49:22

Band-Links:



