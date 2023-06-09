Home » “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” public game promotional video is scheduled to be officially released in 2024 “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth”
"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth"

"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth"

With the official announcement of the game development process on Twitter this week, and the promotion of “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth” at the end of today’s Summer Game Festival, players can finally get a glimpse of the game. In the promotional film, you can see the adventure scenes of Cloud and others in the vast world after leaving Midgar, as well as the process of fighting together. Different from the previous game, players can see the vast world in the story after leaving the city.

“Final Fantasy VII Reborn” is currently scheduled to be released in the first half of 2024, and will be released in the form of two discs.

