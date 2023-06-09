Rieti sport festival, the historic center becomes an open-air gym

Great excitement in the city for the return of the Rieti Sport Festival. From 8 to 11 June, the center of Rieti is transformed into a large open-air sports field thanks to the central Italy sports festival. Looking forward to the opening ceremony Thursday 8 June at 17 in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II4 sports fields are under construction: a basketball field in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele for the national tournament of 3 vs 3 Estathè Italia Street basketball Circuit, in Largo Alfani 3 fields of mini tennis, soccer, mini rugby and mini golf. Areas equipped for other disciplines have also been set up: local sports activities including padel, volleyball, martial arts, cycling, rhythmic gymnastics, yoga, Aerial, TRX, Pole Dance, Super Jump, Pilates, Zumba, Jujitsu, BJJ, Kudo, Muay Thai, fencing, mamanet. In Piazza Cesare Battisti stands and gazebos will be positioned for all the sports realities in the area.

In the exhibition hall under the arcades of the town hall, the expected Maradona Museum, a footballer who became a legend and a social and cultural phenomenon. From the historic city center, the widespread Festival moves along the river for aquatic activities and to the Palacordoni for the performance of artistic and rhythmic gymnastics and national stage and martial arts Gala. Each day will be characterized by a different theme: Sport as a model of life, roaring engines, Tribute to Maradona and Pele, to close with Rieti center of Italy, Rieti center of sport.

The eighth edition confirms itself as a great social and sporting attraction that gives space and a voice to all those who practice and love sport, in its highest values ​​of inclusion and cohesion.

The sports-cultural event opens on June 8.

Here are the names that every evening from 19.30 will be on the central stage in the sports talk melo tell, by the artistic director of the RSF, Stefano Melaccaro: Neri Marcorè, Giuseppe Brindisi, Diego Crescenzi, the President of the Rugby Federation, Marzio Innocenti, the rally legend on 9 June, Miki Biasion and Francesco Maria Fenici, protagonist of the Porsche Carrera Cup (Rieti), on 10 June the imitator of the coaches Edoardo Mecca, the Pentathlon world champion Elena Micheli, Riccardo Lauretti, NBA tipster n.1 in Italy (Reatino), Fabrizio Bittner, President of the Italian Modern Pentathlon federation. Three winners for having achieved brilliant results in their sector. Connection with the champion Federica Brignone, multi-medal winner and with the vice president of the Argentine Junior National Team.

On Sunday space for the blues of martial arts, a large representative of athletes will perform in the square. The Festival will close with Giovanni Vernia who will arrive in Rieti in a daring way that will be revealed during the 4 days.

During the 4 days there will be the possibility for everyone to try all the sports for free.

For the first time at the Festival, African dance by Rieti Breathe Africayoga with the association Connections of harmony and mamanet for cancer patients by More Sport ASD for the ALCLI and ASL project.