The mayor Dario Vecellio Galeno also took part in the Auronzo d’Inverno board of directors which met last night for the approval of the budget which again this year shows an encouraging positive sign.

Now the ball passes to the awaited shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for November 25th, called to elect the new representatives of the board of directors of the company that manages the Monte Agudo ski lifts.

“Despite a complicated winter, last year, we still managed to make ends meet and close the year with a positive balance”, explains the president Fabio Da Vià, “the accounts are in order, this is the best news with the which one to present in front of the shareholders for the assembly which, in addition to ratifying the budget, will have to elect the new board of directors ».

No indiscretion leaks, to date, on future governance. President Da Vià himself is not unbalanced and postpones any decision to the next few weeks. Decisive to dissolve the reserves will be the period that will elapse from here to the shareholders’ meeting, during which there will be room to discuss with the Municipality of Auronzo which has 20% of the shares of Auronzo d’Inverno.

«It is time to think about a further development of the area», Da Vià underlines, «in this historical moment, the role of the Municipality of Auronzo becomes decisive. The institution is in excellent health. In the council we made the first evaluations, now we take some time to reflect. It is no longer time for normal administration, we need to keep up with the times. The only way is to raise the offer to market standards ».

All with an eye to the next winter season. In this regard, Fabio Da Vià was categorical.

«The Monte Agudo lifts will open regularly, there is no doubt that in Auronzo there will be skiing during the winter even if someone in the village has spread unfounded rumors in the last few hours. We are only waiting for a mild weather to start the production of artificial snow. The new guns have already been positioned in the upper part of the Tomba slope, we will bring an important novelty by setting up a second strip dedicated to the school field in Malon after the historic one at Taiarezze. It is the result of the collaboration between Auronzo d’Inverno and the Auronzo-Misurina ski instructors. These are works that we have already approved for some time and that we plan to finish by October ».

The prices of the ski passes valid for skiing only in Auronzo have also already been established.

“We have slightly adjusted the prices compared to last year but the increases are almost imperceptible”, says Da Vià, “the daily in high season will cost 45 euros while in low season 39”.