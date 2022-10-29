Home News Auronzo in Winter, count on health: the slopes open
News

Auronzo in Winter, count on health: the slopes open

by admin
Auronzo in Winter, count on health: the slopes open

The mayor Dario Vecellio Galeno also took part in the Auronzo d’Inverno board of directors which met last night for the approval of the budget which again this year shows an encouraging positive sign.

Now the ball passes to the awaited shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for November 25th, called to elect the new representatives of the board of directors of the company that manages the Monte Agudo ski lifts.

“Despite a complicated winter, last year, we still managed to make ends meet and close the year with a positive balance”, explains the president Fabio Da Vià, “the accounts are in order, this is the best news with the which one to present in front of the shareholders for the assembly which, in addition to ratifying the budget, will have to elect the new board of directors ».

No indiscretion leaks, to date, on future governance. President Da Vià himself is not unbalanced and postpones any decision to the next few weeks. Decisive to dissolve the reserves will be the period that will elapse from here to the shareholders’ meeting, during which there will be room to discuss with the Municipality of Auronzo which has 20% of the shares of Auronzo d’Inverno.

«It is time to think about a further development of the area», Da Vià underlines, «in this historical moment, the role of the Municipality of Auronzo becomes decisive. The institution is in excellent health. In the council we made the first evaluations, now we take some time to reflect. It is no longer time for normal administration, we need to keep up with the times. The only way is to raise the offer to market standards ».

See also  Falls while doing motocross, a boy in Friuli died

All with an eye to the next winter season. In this regard, Fabio Da Vià was categorical.

«The Monte Agudo lifts will open regularly, there is no doubt that in Auronzo there will be skiing during the winter even if someone in the village has spread unfounded rumors in the last few hours. We are only waiting for a mild weather to start the production of artificial snow. The new guns have already been positioned in the upper part of the Tomba slope, we will bring an important novelty by setting up a second strip dedicated to the school field in Malon after the historic one at Taiarezze. It is the result of the collaboration between Auronzo d’Inverno and the Auronzo-Misurina ski instructors. These are works that we have already approved for some time and that we plan to finish by October ».

The prices of the ski passes valid for skiing only in Auronzo have also already been established.

“We have slightly adjusted the prices compared to last year but the increases are almost imperceptible”, says Da Vià, “the daily in high season will cost 45 euros while in low season 39”.

You may also like

37 new cases of local asymptomatic infection risk...

Putian City Response to New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic...

Final rush for the undersecretaries, Meloni wants to...

Hongkou District Government Party Group (Expanded) Meeting was...

[Frontline Interview]Inner Mongolia University of Technology’s transfer of...

Double theft with the embrace and others tempted,...

Some details of the arrest of Wang Qishan’s...

Andrea Tombolini, who is Assago’s aggressor

Fuzhou Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Video Scheduling...

Fake temporary employment, evaded taxes and tax charges...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy