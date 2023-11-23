Create a news article using this content

Authoritative Express from Xinhua News Agency丨Xi Jinping and Uruguayan President Lacalle announced that they will upgrade China-Uruguay relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership-Xinhuanet

On the afternoon of November 22, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People with President Lacalle of Uruguay, who was in China for a state visit. The two heads of state announced that they would upgrade China-Uzbekistan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

【Error correction】

[Editor in charge: Wang Di]

010020020110000000000000011107681129988234

Share this: Facebook

X

