Status: 09.03.2023 8:07 p.m Many parties and electoral communities can no longer find enough people to volunteer in municipal councils. But two examples from Schleswig-Holstein show how much fun political work can be on the ground.

by Balthasar Humbs

The fire station in the municipality of Högsdorf (Ploen district) is currently under construction. Julian Scharffetter is standing between ladders, plasterboard and fire engine. The fact that the fire station will soon shine in new splendor is also his work. The 32-year-old is honorary mayor of the almost 500-strong town – the youngest mayor in the district.

“That builds character”

He took over the post two years ago. But he has been in local politics for much longer. He has been a member of the Högsdorf municipal council for the local electorate since he was 19 years old. “I always knew what I wanted,” says the agricultural entrepreneur. He is firmly rooted in the region, did his training here and runs his farm. He doesn’t miss things at all that other young people in their 20s do – work and travel in Australia or self-discovery on a trip around the world. “I just like interacting with people,” he says. “That forms one’s own character.”

Employed, five children, local politician – and having fun doing it

30 kilometers southwest of Högsdorf is Stolpe (Ploen district). This is where Tanja Gill-Weller is at home. The 41-year-old is very busy: she runs a family center part-time, takes care of her five children – and has been a non-party member of the Stolper municipal council for five years. “You have to be able to structure yourself well and use time windows,” she says. “For example, when the children are doing their homework, I can read templates for meetings”. She has never regretted getting into local politics.

Politics for neighbors and friends

One of Tanja Gill-Weller’s motivations: she wants her home to remain liveable. And Julian Scharffetter also thinks it’s important to do something for the place where he lives. “Municipalities are the nucleus of democracy”. Scharffetter would like to have a say in how his immediate living environment develops. “It’s fun because you simply have an effect on the citizen, on the neighbors, on acquaintances and friends.”

joy of togetherness

But it’s not just a sense of responsibility and the will to get things done that drives the two honorary local politicians: they also enjoy the local political work. “Even if we don’t agree, we just go out for a beer after the meetings,” reports Tanja Gill-Weller. “One has a nice togetherness!” And Mayor Julian Scharffetter says: “It’s the dialogue that I enjoy so much about volunteering.”

No interest in a political career

For both of them, volunteering in local politics is something completely different from politics at state or federal level. They are concerned with local commitment and not with taking the first step up a political career ladder. “My basic idea was never to go to a party,” says Julian Scharffetter. And Tanja Gill-Weller can’t imagine doing politics at a higher level either: “I think that’s where my political ambitions end.”



Schleswig Holstein Magazine

