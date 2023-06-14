Home » Authorities highlight a new day without registering homicides nationwide
News

Authorities highlight a new day without registering homicides nationwide

The Police highlighted that El Salvador continues to accumulate more days with zero homicides nationwide, ending on Tuesday, June 13, without registering deaths due to violence.

The authorities affirm that these positive results are thanks to the implementation of successful strategies, such as the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

Throughout 2023, the trend in terms of public safety has been maintained, with a historic reduction in murders in the country.

For their part, elements of the PNC and the Armed Forces are deployed throughout the national territory to bring peace and tranquility to Salvadoran families.

