Authorities recapture a dangerous terrorist from the 18S – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The elements of the National Civil Police recaptured Gerber Manuel Martínez, alias “Miedo”, outside the San Miguel prison, who would be released today after serving a sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.

As detailed by the PNC, this criminal this time will return to a cell for the crime of illegal groups.

Alias ​​”Fear”, represents a danger for Salvadorans since, within the gang, he has the functions of triggerman, training new members, safeguarding weapons and mobilizing drugs.

“We will not allow this 18S terrorist to continue doing harm,” said the Police Corporation.