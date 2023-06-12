Home » Authorities rescued miners trapped in Zipaquirá alive
Authorities rescued miners trapped in Zipaquirá alive

Emergency authorities in the department of Cundinamarca confirmed that This Monday, June 12, the rescue was achieved with life of two miners who remained trapped inside the coal mine in Zipaquirá, since last Friday.

As it was known, the emergency occurred after 4:00 pm on June 9 when a body of water was drilled in the middle of mining exploration that began to flood the mine and destabilized the terrain. Despite this, the rescue authorities were not aware of the event until 10:00 pm because apparently the mine had been sealed since last year and work was currently being carried out irregularly.

The rescue efforts led by the Civil Defense, the Police, the National Mining Agency, the Red Cross and the municipality’s Risk Management Council, they allowed the miners Ismael Gómez and César Álvarez to be extracted from the place to receive medical attention.

