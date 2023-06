Filippo Galli, a former AC Milan defender, explains his proposal: “To a question I was asked, I replied that the idea of ​​naming a stadium after President Berlusconi would be fantastic. I think he deserves it without a doubt, for that who gave football to AC Milan; I think he contributed to the development of this movement in general, not just in Italy”

THE SPECIAL ON THE DEATH OF SILVIO BERLUSCONI

