Veronica Lario: ‘Berlusconi is suffering and giving it his all’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 13 – Veronica Lario, Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-wife, is also at the conference promoted by +Europa in Milan on labor and economic policy issues. To journalists who asked her if she had seen her ex-husband and if she had the opportunity to visit him at the San Raffaele hospital, where he has been hospitalized since April 5, she replied: “it is a very personal question, I would prefer not to answer. There is a person who is sick, who is suffering and who is trying his best”. (HANDLE).

