News

Authorities take measures to stop the increase in homicides in Santa Rosa de Cabal

Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas led an Extraordinary Security Council in the Biter Battalion No. 8 of Santa Rosa de Cabal, in response to the alarming increase in homicides in the municipality of Las Araucarias.

So far in 2023, homicides have increased by 200%, therefore, during the meeting, new measures were discussed to address the situation and guarantee the safety of citizens.

Photo: Supplied

Among them, the leader of the Risaraldenses offered a reward of 25 million pesos, for whoever provides information that allows to clarify these unfortunate facts. In addition, the foot of force will be reformed with mixed patrolling between the National Army and the Police. Likewise, a group of special operations will operate from the territory to generate a greater perception of security in the urban and rural areas of the municipality.

Similarly, the Governor highlighted the work carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, which has managed to impact three structures dedicated to micro-trafficking, with a total of 19 captures. Additionally, 60% clarification was reported in the homicide cases in Santa Rosa de Cabal, and 55% clarification in the department of Risaralda in general.

