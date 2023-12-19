Azcárraga and the 1.4 MILLION truck in which he arrived at the assembly

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) facilities in Toluca, State of Mexico, were abuzz with activity as 17 owners, presidents, and directors of the Liga MX First Division gathered for an assembly. The meeting was attended by prominent figures in Mexican football, including Emilio Azcárraga, the owner of Club América.

Azcárraga made quite the entrance by arriving at the assembly in a luxurious Rivian truck, which garnered attention due to the brand’s relative obscurity in the Mexican market. Rivian is an American electric car brand based in San José, California, specializing in the development of sustainable mobility services. The company’s SUV and pickup car models, with a hefty price tag of up to 75 thousand dollars, have carved a niche in the high-end market, with each truck being custom-made by order only.

This isn’t the first time Azcárraga has made a statement with his choice of eco-friendly vehicles. In previous owners’ meetings, he has arrived in Tesla brand cars, further highlighting his commitment to sustainability and electric mobility.

Azcárraga’s choice of transportation adds an interesting facet to the discussions at the owners’ assembly, reflecting a growing trend towards environmentally conscious practices within the world of sports and entertainment. It also prompts questions about the future of sustainable mobility in the context of football and the Liga MX. As discussions continue, Azcárraga’s Rivian truck serves as a symbol of the changing landscape within the industry, pointing towards a future where sustainability and luxury go hand in hand.

Share this: Facebook

X

