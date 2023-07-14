Baby dies after his mother gave him fentanyl-laced milk to put him to sleep

US law enforcement authorities said the amount of drugs found in the creature’s body was enough to kill ten people.

The desire of a teenager to take a nap made her find a way to put her 9-month-old baby to sleep and he mixed drugs in the milk of his bottle, which ultimately led to the death of the child. Her 17-year-old mother was arrested and ended up confessing what happened, local media reported.

The event occurred on June 26 in Florida (USA), revealed this Wednesday, July 12, the Nassau County Sheriff, Bill Leeper, during a press conference. According to him, when the police were alerted, he arrived at the house in the Callahan district and found the boy unconscious on the living room floor, and no pulse. An officer immediately performed CPR on him and then transferred him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the forensic examination, what caused the death was a fentanyl overdose and that the amount found in the body “would kill approximately ten people.” The bottle was also analyzed, where there were traces of that drug. According to data from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), two milligrams of fentanyl could be deadly, depending, among other factors, on the body size of the consumer.

The confession

“At first, the mother said that she did not know what had happened, that she had put the baby to sleep and that she could not wake him up,” Lepper said after being questioned on Tuesday, adding that the young woman changed her story. on several occasions, until he confessed.

She then stated that she had filled the bottle with formula and then went to the bathroom, where she found what she thought was cocaine and added some to the bottle. When the baby finished drinking, she put him down in his crib so he could go for a nap. The boy never woke up again.

“Who does that? What mother would do that? It is not normal. He is sick. It’s beyond my imagination [entender] why would a mother do that to her son,” reflected the ‘sheriff’. In addition, he maintained: “unfortunately, some babies are born to people who should not be parents.”

Although there were other people in the house at the time of the incident, investigators believe that only the mother was involved, who also revealed that she might be pregnant. Meanwhile, she remains in custody and accused of the crimes of aggravated homicide y possession of a controlled substance.

