Exploring the Forest Bathing Trend: Healing in Nature’s Embrace

Title: Forest Bathing: Unveiling the Wellness Trend for Physical and Mental Well-being

Introduction:

Bathroom? Therapy? In the woods? Forest bathing, also known as Shinrin Yok, is an alternative medicine technique originating from Japan in the eighties. The trend has gained popularity worldwide since 2004 and promises to prevent physical and mental illnesses. Let’s explore the concept and experience of forest bathing at the unique location of Metanoia.

The Birth of Forest Bathing:

In the eighties, members of the Japanese Forestry Agency sought to add value to the country’s forests and promote contact with nature. The concept of forest bathing was born, aiming to provide wellness benefits through immersive experiences in nature. Today, a quick Google search reveals more than 24 million results on this ancient practice.

Metanoia: A Sacred Place for Forest Therapy:

Metanoia, located in El Alto, La Calera, is the embodiment of forest therapy. Rita Kotov, a specialist in Neuroscience at Matizart, discovered the remarkable energy of Metanoia. This location was a sandbox, but after recognizing its sacred history tied to ancient Muisca rituals, Kotov transformed it into a unique space for forest therapy.

The Forest Bathing Experience at Metanoia:

At Metanoia, Rita Kotov and Alejandra Santamaría, a sports doctor and mental trainer, guide participants through the forest bathing experience. Participants are encouraged to disconnect from electronic devices and remain silent while exploring the ten ecosystems created in Metanoia. Each garden within these ecosystems has specific signboards to enhance the energy and impact visitors positively.

The Benefits of Forest Bathing:

Forest bathing has the potential to improve physical and mental health. The immersion in nature increases the participants’ electromagnetic field significantly, indicating better mental and physical well-being. Forest bathing also encourages the use of natural remedies for preventive healthcare, minimizing adverse effects.

Reflections and Measurements:

After a four-hour forest bathing session, participants feel a sense of relief from city life and a newfound calmness in nature. A final talk allows for reflections on the experience. Rita and Alejandra take measurements again, visibly improving, showcasing the positive impact of the forest bathing practice.

Conclusion:

Forest bathing, a popular wellness trend originating from Japan, has gained recognition worldwide for its physical and mental health benefits. Metanoia, with its unique energy and sacred history, stands as an ideal destination for forest therapy. In a fast-paced world, forest bathing offers an opportunity to reconnect with nature and prioritize overall well-being.

