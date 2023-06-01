Tony Hadley gives voice to the teenagers of the Cancer Institute (01/06/2023)

Every year – reads a note – in Italy 900 adolescents aged between 15 and 19 fall ill with cancer. The chances of recovery are good, globally over 80%, but it is essential that patients are able to receive the right care, at the right times and in the right places.

«Our main objective is to be able to treat adolescents, offering them adequate infrastructure and services», explains Maura Massimino, director of the Pediatric Oncological Complex Structure of the Int. “Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen. From a clinical point of view, in fact, adolescents are in a certain sense in a middle ground, with difficulties in accessing excellent treatments and enrollment in clinical trials”.

“Telling the stories of our kids is also essential to bring attention to the more complex aspects of caring for kids with cancer», conclude Andrew Ferrari. «With the same disease, an adolescent is less likely to recover than a child. To improve this situation, dedicated projects are needed, such as our Youth Project, but also national and international projects that define shared and institutional approaches».

An integral part of the Complex Structure of Oncological Pediatrics of the Int, the Youth Project is dedicated to adolescent patients with cancer, has two objectives, one clinical and one directed to the global care of children’s lives. Music, together with other creative and artistic forms (photography, fashion, video, writing), has a fundamental role in the path of care for children, offering them opportunities for sharing and lightness, but above all innovative tools to tell their stories and bring out fears and hopes. There are many projects that have been developed over the years, including songs Christmas balls (16 million views on YouTube in six years) e You are the summerthe photographic project The pursuit of happinessthe comic Loop, back non you come back and videos of Tumorial.

“I was only sixteen” is realized thanks to the contribution of the’Bianca Garavaglia association-Abg, which since 1987 has supported the clinical activity and research of the department. All the proceeds from downloads of the song from the digital music platforms will be donated to Abg and the Youth Project. The lyrics video of the song is also available on YouTube channel of the Youth Project.

The backstage images are by Andrea Ferrari – photos from the Press Office