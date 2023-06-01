Tony Hadley gives voice to the teenagers of the Cancer Institute (01/06/2023)

There is the voice of Tony Hadley, global pop music icon and former frontman of Spandau Ballet and Faso, bassist of the group Elio e le Storie Tese among the prominent names of the latest musical project promoted by Youth Project of the National Cancer Institute of Milan – Int. After the great success achieved with “Christmas Balls”, in fact, the adolescents being treated at the Int have landed on all the streaming platforms with a new songI was only sixteen”. A text which tells their story of teenagers who had to turn their lives upside down and face a difficult path such as that of the disease.
The song’s lyrics come from the project “Based on a true story”, the podcast created by the boys of Progetto Giovani in 2021, coordinated by Gianfelice Facchetti and still available on Spotify. A selection of sentences written by the boys have been adapted by themselves and transformed into a real ballad that tells the story of each sick boy. Faso, Stefano Signoroni, Giacomo Ruggeri and Tommaso Ruggeri composed and played the music: «The melody came spontaneously from the words, they have an incredible strength that touches your soul» he says Faso «then, with the help of Luca Mezzadra, the EelST studio sound engineer, and the singing contributions of Miriam Conte, we recorded the song. It was a privilege to participate in this project.”
“I was only sixteen” – “I was only 16” has a text that is not very easy for boys to sing. But where to find who could best interpret their words? Here comes the availability of Tony Hadley who lent his voice, which blends together with that of the boys in the choir. “I immediately accepted the offer. The words of these guys touched me deeply. This project is truly unique,” he said Tony Hadley.
Andrew Ferraricreator and coordinator of the Youth Project observes: «The words of our boys are truly a hymn to life: “I was only sixteen” is the song of all the teenagers with cancer in the world». Hence the choice of a text in English also because, underlines Ferrari, «in recent years the Youth Project has become an internationally recognized model of approach to the adolescent patient – a model of care and culture – thanks also to how we are managed to ensure that the artistic paths gave life to an innovative stream of international scientific literature, to tell the problems of sick adolescents with the patients’ own words. The stories of our boys have also been published in extremely prestigious journals such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and Lancet Oncology. “Best in class” they defined us».
A poignant text that needed the right interpreter. «Tony Hadley’s participation in the project is the icing on the cake, not only from a media point of view» says Ferrari. «Faso was enthusiastic about the music, he told us that a “pezzone” had really come, but that it was difficult for the boys to sing, not only for the English language. The chorus was no problem, but for the solo parts it was necessary to find a voice that could best interpret their words. He then proposed that we try to contact the ex-leader of Spandau Ballet. To me it seemed a bit crazy, like the stories of degrees of separation, and then it happened that Tony Hadley accepted with enthusiasm. The unforgettable moment, however, was when we heard his recording, together with the boys. It was very exciting. I shiver to hear his voice singing the phrase written by me, said Giorgia. Really creepy.”
“With our teenage patients we wanted to tell their journey, from when you pack your suitcase, emptying it of clothes to go dancing and filling it with hope, courage, determination and lots of pajamas, to when you find yourself sitting in a chair in front of the doctors and you can’t think of anything else but the desire to escape», continues Ferrari. «Without forgetting the nights in the company of the ‘beep beep’ of the chemotherapy pump. There is a lot of melancholy and there is a lot of hospital in the text of the boys, but then there is also the discovery of friends who give great help and know how to point the right path, like fellow students, friends found here in the Youth Project. In the end, here’s the desire to ride a bike in the rain, sing until I no longer have a voice and dance until dawn».
Every year – reads a note – in Italy 900 adolescents aged between 15 and 19 fall ill with cancer. The chances of recovery are good, globally over 80%, but it is essential that patients are able to receive the right care, at the right times and in the right places.
«Our main objective is to be able to treat adolescents, offering them adequate infrastructure and services», explains Maura Massimino, director of the Pediatric Oncological Complex Structure of the Int. “Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen. From a clinical point of view, in fact, adolescents are in a certain sense in a middle ground, with difficulties in accessing excellent treatments and enrollment in clinical trials”.
“Telling the stories of our kids is also essential to bring attention to the more complex aspects of caring for kids with cancer», conclude Andrew Ferrari. «With the same disease, an adolescent is less likely to recover than a child. To improve this situation, dedicated projects are needed, such as our Youth Project, but also national and international projects that define shared and institutional approaches».
An integral part of the Complex Structure of Oncological Pediatrics of the Int, the Youth Project is dedicated to adolescent patients with cancer, has two objectives, one clinical and one directed to the global care of children’s lives. Music, together with other creative and artistic forms (photography, fashion, video, writing), has a fundamental role in the path of care for children, offering them opportunities for sharing and lightness, but above all innovative tools to tell their stories and bring out fears and hopes. There are many projects that have been developed over the years, including songs Christmas balls (16 million views on YouTube in six years) e You are the summerthe photographic project The pursuit of happinessthe comic Loop, back
non you come back and videos of Tumorial.
“I was only sixteen” is realized thanks to the contribution of the’Bianca Garavaglia association-Abg, which since 1987 has supported the clinical activity and research of the department. All the proceeds from downloads of the song from the digital music platforms will be donated to Abg and the Youth Project. The lyrics video of the song is also available on YouTube channel of the Youth Project.
The backstage images are by Andrea Ferrari – photos from the Press Office