Baby dies in road accident

Infant Killed in Tragic Traffic Accident in El Paso Neighborhood

The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is currently investigating a devastating traffic accident that resulted in the death of an infant on Tuesday afternoon, December 26, in a central area neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the fatal accident occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 4000 block of Lincoln Avenue, located between Dyer Street and Pollard Street in or near Dyer, just south of Fred Wilson. Details on who may have died in the crash were not immediately available.

The block where the accident took place is home to small apartment buildings and houses. Police have only confirmed that the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and have stated that Special Traffic Investigations (STI) is on the scene conducting an investigation.

STI is a specialized police unit that is called in cases of fatal accidents or accidents involving serious injuries. At this time, authorities have not provided any further information on what led to the tragic crash.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young victim, and we hope that the EPPD are able to provide answers and support to those affected by this terrible incident.

