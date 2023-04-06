She is the first girl born in the family after 1885. File photo
Thursday, April 6, 2023, 4:04 p.m
Last updated Thursday, April 6, 2023, 4:04 p.m
Michigan: A daughter has been born to a married couple in America, this happiness has come to the family after more than 130 years.
According to American media, the married couple welcomed a baby girl named Audrey into their lives 2 weeks ago, the first child born to her father’s family since 1885.
The girl’s father, Andrew Clark, while talking to the American media, said that it was a big surprise for all of us.
Carolyn Clarke, the mother of the girl, said that her husband had initially told her before the wedding that they had not had a girl here for a long time, so I did not believe it.
