Thursday, April 6, 2023, 4:04 p.m



Last updated Thursday, April 6, 2023, 4:04 p.m

Michigan: A daughter has been born to a married couple in America, this happiness has come to the family after more than 130 years.

According to American media, the married couple welcomed a baby girl named Audrey into their lives 2 weeks ago, the first child born to her father’s family since 1885.

The girl’s father, Andrew Clark, while talking to the American media, said that it was a big surprise for all of us.

Carolyn Clarke, the mother of the girl, said that her husband had initially told her before the wedding that they had not had a girl here for a long time, so I did not believe it.