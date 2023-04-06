Home News Baby girl born in American family after 130 years
Baby girl born in American family after 130 years

She is the first girl born in the family after 1885. File photo

Thursday, April 6, 2023, 4:04 p.m


Michigan: A daughter has been born to a married couple in America, this happiness has come to the family after more than 130 years.

According to American media, the married couple welcomed a baby girl named Audrey into their lives 2 weeks ago, the first child born to her father’s family since 1885.

The girl’s father, Andrew Clark, while talking to the American media, said that it was a big surprise for all of us.

Carolyn Clarke, the mother of the girl, said that her husband had initially told her before the wedding that they had not had a girl here for a long time, so I did not believe it.

