Baby seriously injured after falling into stairwell

One-year-old AA crawled out of the open door of their house on the 3rd floor of the building in Akhisar Mahallesi and came out into the space of the apartment. AA fell from here into the stairwell. Realizing the situation, the family took the child to İnegöl State Hospital. It was learned that A.A, who was in danger of life, was transferred from here to another hospital in Bursa. (AA)

