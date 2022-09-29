Source title: Beijing: People entering and returning to Beijing must hold a negative nucleic acid certificate before returning to work, advocating to celebrate the festival in Beijing

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 29 (Dong Zhaorui) On September 29, at the 403rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that today’s new discovery in Beijing One case of infection during the trip reminds us once again that epidemic prevention and control cannot be slack. As the National Day holiday is approaching, the concentration and mobility of people have further increased, and the pressure of Beijing’s “foreign defense against imports and internal defense against rebound” continues to increase. It is necessary to strengthen remote control and near-end screening, strictly implement the “quartet of responsibilities”, and ensure that all units earnestly fulfill their main responsibilities, supervise and promote that those returning to Beijing must hold a nucleic acid negative certificate before returning to work, and do a good job of health monitoring. Proactive reporting in a timely manner. Airports, stations, road checkpoints and other transportation hubs, hotels, homestays, schools and other units should be strictly checked and controlled, and those found at risk should be reported to relevant departments such as the community (village) where they live in a timely manner. and other preventive measures. Liu Xiaofeng reminded that citizens should continue to understand, support and cooperate with various epidemic prevention policies, advocate festivals in Beijing, and insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts, flags) with local epidemics within 7 days, travel or self-driving in Beijing Tourists should take the initiative to report, and when taking public transportation such as planes and trains, they should wear masks in the whole process, reduce contact with others, and do personal protection, nucleic acid testing and health monitoring. If there is an epidemic risk on the way, cooperate on the spot to implement epidemic prevention Measures to suspend entry and return to Beijing. After entering and returning to Beijing, conduct 2 inspections in 3 days, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after an interval of 24 hours, and do not have meals, gatherings, or going to crowded places within 7 days. See also Competition law in force but the extension for the beaches immediately takes effect Please take the initiative to notify the community, unit, hotel, etc. immediately after receiving a call, text message, health treasure pop-up window, health treasure yellow code or red code to alert the risk personnel to those who have an intersection with the officially announced case activity trajectory, and those who enter or return to Beijing from risk areas. Report, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.

