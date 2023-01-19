Home News “Bad parking in El Rodadero prevents proper sweeping”: Atesa
The Santa Marta solid waste collection and final disposal operator, Atesa, called on the Mobility secretary, for the purpose of checking the correct vehicle parking in El Rodadero, because the blockade of some areas is more frequent than prevents street sweeping of the sector.

“Compliance with the correct sweeping of the streets will always depend on some minimum conditions, within which is the automotive control parked in prohibited areas, which not only generate traffic congestion, but also prevent our operators from remove the material that remains on said roads, which they will not have a good presentation at the time of moving those carts” pointed out Rafaél Meneses Vega, Atesa’s legal representative.

Atesa will present an operating plan that will be implemented in the first six months of the year in Santa Marta.

Meneses said that through Atesa’s social networks, they have received various complaints on the presence of waste scattered on the roads and after verification of the operating area of ​​the company, it was possible to verify that they obey waste that accumulates under vehicles parked in restricted areas, which when moved They leave a buildup of dirt.


The image shows the garbage accumulated under the vehicles parked in the streets of the tourism sector and is collected by an Atesa worker.

“Our collection operation in this sector is carried out frequently daily and the sweep unfolds 24 hours a daybut advancing them requires the support of the authorities, to guarantee the cleanliness of these areas”, reiterated the legal representative of Atesa.

