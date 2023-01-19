Home Sports Dzeko after Milan-Inter: “Great victory. Renewal? We’ll think about it…
Dzeko after Milan-Inter: "Great victory. Renewal? We'll think about it…

Dzeko after Milan-Inter: “Great victory. Renewal? We’ll think about it…

The Bosnian forward: “We prepared well, the boys were splendid and we really gave everything. I’ll deal with the future later”

Edin Dzeko was rightly awarded as man of the match in the Super Cup. His was a great goal, the second of the game, in addition to the brilliant opening for Barella who propitiated Dimarco’s advantage: “We had a great game, the boys were splendid and we really gave everything. No revenge, the team is watching always ahead. Today there was a trophy up for grabs, we prepared very well to win. Now we hope to get more satisfaction.”

Dzeko is then teased on the subject of contract renewal, but, at least for tonight, he prefers not to think about the future: “The renewal? I’m not thinking about it today, we’re happy for the fans because we deserved the win. Today we’ll celebrate, then we’ll think about everything the rest”.

