Send warm greetings and New Year blessings



Qin Baoqiang, Jia Hongyu, Li Sijie, and Wang Kejun visited and expressed condolences to the poverty-stricken households in rural areas, party members, martyrs and their families, and other key special care objects

The Spring Festival is approaching, and the coldness of the year is deep. On January 18, Mayor Qin Baoqiang went to Yancheng District and the city’s urban-rural integration demonstration area to visit and condolences to key special care targets such as rural poor households, difficult party members, and martyrs, and extended New Year greetings to them. City leaders Zhou Xuegong and Zhao Gaihuan participated.

“How are you?” “Are you ready for the new year?” “What difficulties do you have at home?” At the home of Huang Genrong, a poor household in Huangzhao Village, Heilongtan Town, Qin Baoqiang asked in detail about the family’s financial resources, physical health and living needs. Encourage him to maintain a positive and optimistic attitude, and rely on the party’s good policies and his own efforts to make his life more and more prosperous. At the home of Deng Shuimu, a party member in difficulty, Qin Baoqiang thanked him for his contribution to the cause of the party, and hoped that the old man would take care of his health and continue to exert his residual heat. He urged the relevant departments to always care about the needy party members and the masses, visit households frequently, visit more, and fully implement and implement various policies to benefit the people, so that they can share more reform and development achievements.

At the martyr Wang Zhuoran’s home, Qin Baoqiang and Wang Zhuoran’s parents chatted about family affairs and asked for warmth. He pointed out that it is necessary to further carry forward the fine tradition of supporting the military and giving priority to family members, take good care of, serve and protect the lives of the families of martyrs, and effectively solve their worries. It is necessary to inherit and carry forward the precious spiritual wealth left by the martyrs, and guide the party members and cadres of the city to show greater achievements and make greater contributions in the construction of modern Luohe.

Another news (Reporter Liu Dan) On January 16, Jia Hongyu, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Yu Wei and Xu Huichuan, deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Wang Jizhou, deputy mayor, visited Linying County to visit and condolences to rural difficult monitoring households and disabled households Party members in need, family members of the martyrs, and workers in need, sent them the deep care of the party and the government, and extended New Year greetings to them.

On the morning of the same day, Jia Hongyu and his entourage went to Li Village, Duntai, Wanggang Town, Linying County, and went to the homes of Li Xiaochao, a difficult monitoring household, Liu Zhongmin, a difficult disabled household, and Li Guoming, a family member of the Liejun, and sent them condolence money and gifts to learn more about their families. Life, income sources and physical conditions, etc., encourage them to strengthen their confidence and overcome difficulties, and urge the heads of towns, villages and relevant departments to keep the poor people and the soldiers in their hearts at all times, fully implement various assistance policies, and use heart and soul Solve difficulties and problems for them.

“It’s almost Chinese New Year, and we’re here to visit you on behalf of the municipal party committee and the municipal government!” Lu Depu, 77, is a veteran party member who has “gloriously served in the party for 50 years”. He has served as secretary and deputy secretary of the party branch of Sanlitou Village for 24 years. At Lv Depu’s home, Jia Hongyu was very pleased to see the old party secretary in good spirits and in good health. He expressed his respect and gratitude to the old party secretary for his contribution to the development of Sanlitou Village, and asked the relevant departments to take the initiative to care about and take good care of the life of the old party secretary. Put the care of the party and the government into practice.

With concern for the needy workers, Jia Hongyu and his party went to the home of the needy worker Kang Huijie. When he learned that Kang Huijie was seriously ill and had undergone multiple surgeries and was still actively facing life, and that his child was studying in graduate school, he used the work-study program during the holidays to reduce the burden on the family. Temporary difficulties. With the care and help of the party and the government, life will definitely get better!”

Another news (Reporter Xiong Yongli) On the morning of January 18, Li Sijie, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Chang Yingmin, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, director of the Propaganda Department, and deputy mayor, Jiao Hongyan, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Zhou Jian, deputy mayor, and deputy mayor of the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference. Chairman Hu Xinbao and his entourage went to Wuyang County to visit and condolences to the disabled households, difficult party members, rural difficult monitoring households, difficult workers and survivors of martyrs and other key special care targets, and sent them the party’s care and New Year’s blessings.

In the third group of Zhouchai Village, Mengzhai Town, Wuyang County, Li Sijie and his entourage visited Song Xianglan, an 81-year-old disabled household in difficulty. Li Sijie inquired in detail about her family members, the preparations for the new year and her physical condition, and sent condolences and money, and extended festival greetings and New Year blessings to her on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal Government, and the CPPCC.

At the home of Chai Guoding, a difficult party member in Zhouchai Village, Mengzhai Town, Li Sijie asked him about his health and living conditions in detail. When he learned that the old party member Chai Guoding was over 70 years old and still concerned about the development of the village, Li Sijie took him by the hand and said: “Old party members like you are the precious wealth of our party, and the foundation of the village now is old party members like you.” The party and the government will never forget your contribution.” Li Sijie urged the local town and village cadres to take good care of these old party members who have contributed to the cause of the party, especially those from poor families. More attention should be paid to the old party members, and thoughtful and meticulous services should be provided, so that they can feel the care and warmth of the party and the government.

Afterwards, Li Sijie and his entourage also went to the homes of Chai Yuxi, a monitoring household in need, Hu Yangyong, a worker in need, and Gao Tiwan, a survivor of the martyr, to visit and express condolences. Every time he visited a household, Li Sijie asked them in detail about their physical condition, family situation, financial resources, and difficulties and problems encountered in life, extended New Year greetings and best wishes to them, and encouraged them to strengthen their confidence, self-reliance, and optimistic life , with the care and help of the party and the government, we will definitely overcome temporary difficulties and create a better life.

Another news (Reporter Zhang Chenyang) On January 18, Wang Kejun, chairman of the CPPCC, and his party led the heads of relevant departments to visit and condolences to party members in difficulty, family members of martyrs, employees in difficulty, poor rural households, disabled households in difficulty, etc., and sent them to the party and government My care and warmth, and my New Year greetings and blessings. City leaders Li Zhonghua, Zhao Yaosong, Li Jiancang, Wu Yupei, Luo Weimin and Li Yaojun attended the condolences.

“Happy New Year greetings to you, I wish you a happy New Year!” In the home of Zeng Guoliang, a party member in need, Wang Kejun listened carefully to his touching story of being the secretary of the party branch in the residential area, asked about his physical condition and family life, and sent a condolence money and condolences. Wang Kejun expressed the hope that Zeng Guoliang would continue to play the leading role of a party member, give full play to the remaining heat, and polish the “red property” brand even brighter. He also urged the relevant person in charge to do a good job in caring and serving the old party members with heart and soul, and to send the care and warmth of the party organization to their hearts.

At the home of Lei Lianzhi, a subordinate of the Liejun, Wang Kejun asked the old man about his physical condition and living conditions in detail. Lei Lianzhi said excitedly that the policy is getting better and better now, and she is grateful for the care and care of the party and the government. Wang Kejun told her to take care of her health and enjoy her old age peacefully, and sent condolences and money.

At the homes of Lu Dun, an impoverished worker, Xu Guomin, a poverty-stricken household in rural areas, and Guo Mei, a household with disabilities in difficulty, Wang Kejun learned about their family conditions in detail, asked them about their health, and encouraged them to strengthen their confidence and spirit, and work hard to create a happy and beautiful new life with hardworking hands. Live better and better in the new year. Wang Kejun also urged the accompanying comrades in charge of relevant departments to always keep in mind the well-being of the people in need, implement the policies, and effectively solve the practical difficulties of the people.