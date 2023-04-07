Home News Puerto Cabello, the undefeated team that will face Tolima in the South American
News

Puerto Cabello, the undefeated team that will face Tolima in the South American

by admin
Puerto Cabello, the undefeated team that will face Tolima in the South American

Debuting is always special. This Thursday before the Tolima, Puerto Cabello Academy of Venezuela, team from the city located in the state of Carabobo, will begin their participation in the final phase of the South American Cup for the first time in its history, after defeating a Venezuelan soccer legend like Caracas FC.

With statistics that any team in international competitions would envy at the start of the season, the Venezuelan club will seek against tolima his second victory at the international level, after it was founded in 2014, representing a city that has its own ‘Bombonerita’.

It may interest you: The millionaire that Jorge Perlaza de Millonarios would receive, by ruling of the Court.

Despite the fact that his matches were played at the Socialist Sports Complex, the Venezuelan soccer leader will play against the pijao team at the Misael Delgado Sports Center in Valencia, belonging to Carabobo. ‘The ‘academy’ has enviable figures in 2023, which we will review below.

Puerto Cabello: Undefeated and with only one goal against, the team with which Tolima plays

One of the surprises of South American football, especially due to its situation in 2023 is ‘The academy’, because of the eight dates that the Venezuelan Leaguehas not lost a single game, has scored 19 goals and only conceded one on his fence, being one of the best starts in South America this year.

Also read: “Ridiculous”, the dispatch of ‘Patron’ Bermúdez against Autuori.

In addition, he is added his undefeated nine games, including that of South American Cup who played against Caracas FC, a single match. In this sense, the Venezuelan team confidently arrives at what will be that debut in the final phase of the continental tournament.

See also  China's epidemic heats up, there are cases in Beijing's 7 districts, Shanxi Xinzhou Expressway is closed | Beijing epidemic | Wuhan epidemic | medium risk area

It is not the first time that Puerto Cabello, rival of Tolima, starts a tournament well

Its debut in the third division of the Venezuelan league in 2014 was one of the best in history, being one of the few teams that, in 14 games played in that country, achieved 12 wins, one draw and one loss.

Then it only lasted three years in the second division and since 2018 it has been part of the first division tournament in Venezuela, where it has already had good participations, especially last year, in which it qualified for the South American Cup and reached the final phase for the first time in its history.

You may also like

Parliamo, for the April edition a special dedicated...

Have you ever heard of the city of...

‘Platanote’, head of the Clan del Golfo, fell

The Third C of the Paolucci creates a...

Basecamp: Tips for Easter hikes to waterfalls and...

Typical Caribbean dishes in Capurganá, Acandí, Chocó.

FIA, F1 and standing starts, dangers and advantages...

The Ukrainian Canonical Orthodox Church ceases to exist...

Friends die when colliding with several livestock in...

BOLZANO FILM FESTIVAL 36 – From 18 to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy