Debuting is always special. This Thursday before the Tolima, Puerto Cabello Academy of Venezuela, team from the city located in the state of Carabobo, will begin their participation in the final phase of the South American Cup for the first time in its history, after defeating a Venezuelan soccer legend like Caracas FC.

With statistics that any team in international competitions would envy at the start of the season, the Venezuelan club will seek against tolima his second victory at the international level, after it was founded in 2014, representing a city that has its own ‘Bombonerita’.

Despite the fact that his matches were played at the Socialist Sports Complex, the Venezuelan soccer leader will play against the pijao team at the Misael Delgado Sports Center in Valencia, belonging to Carabobo. ‘The ‘academy’ has enviable figures in 2023, which we will review below.

Puerto Cabello: Undefeated and with only one goal against, the team with which Tolima plays

One of the surprises of South American football, especially due to its situation in 2023 is ‘The academy’, because of the eight dates that the Venezuelan Leaguehas not lost a single game, has scored 19 goals and only conceded one on his fence, being one of the best starts in South America this year.

In addition, he is added his undefeated nine games, including that of South American Cup who played against Caracas FC, a single match. In this sense, the Venezuelan team confidently arrives at what will be that debut in the final phase of the continental tournament.

It is not the first time that Puerto Cabello, rival of Tolima, starts a tournament well

Its debut in the third division of the Venezuelan league in 2014 was one of the best in history, being one of the few teams that, in 14 games played in that country, achieved 12 wins, one draw and one loss.

Then it only lasted three years in the second division and since 2018 it has been part of the first division tournament in Venezuela, where it has already had good participations, especially last year, in which it qualified for the South American Cup and reached the final phase for the first time in its history.