Bad weather: new alert in the Nuoro area due to heavy rains – Sardinia

Alert for flooding in the Nuoro area in Sardinia, where it has been raining continuously since yesterday morning. The Preda Othoni dam, in Baronia, has overflowed and discharged into the Cedrino river which has flooded some areas of the countryside in Galtellì. The situation is under control but the mayor Giovanni Santo Porcu has brought together the Coc with the men of the Civil Protection, the barracks and the forces of order, who have closed some country roads, to prevent farmers from going to their land and being able to take risks caused by possible new floods.

Criticism also in Dorgali, the coastal center affected by the highest percentage of rain that fell today in Sardinia: 208 mm. In the village the wells are blown up and in the streets there are various interventions by the Civil Protection. The Provincial 38 that connects Dorgali to Oliena was freed by the workers of the Province from the debris that fell on the road during the night. The road that leads from the hamlet of Cala Gonone to Fuili beach, affected by small landslides, has been closed and various country roads are impassable due to flooding and the fall of some bridges.

The yellow alert issued yesterday by the Civil Protection has been extended for the whole day today until midnight. “We are trying to monitor the situation minute by minute because the quantity of water is truly considerable: 290 millimeters of rain fell on our mountain tonight – the mayor of Dorgali Angela Testone told ANSA – We work alongside the men of the Protection civilian who is intervening in the most critical points. So far we have managed to manage the situation well and we hope to continue to manage it given that now the intensity of the water in these hours has diminished a bit “.