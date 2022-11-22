Rain, rain and more rain. From tonight and throughout the day tomorrow, much of the country will be affected by bad weather. Thunderstorms, abundant showers, strong winds and storm surges will affect, in particular, the central-southern and north-eastern regions. Phenomena that could cause hydrogeological criticality – such as landslides, rock collapses, mud flows – and hydraulic – such as flooding and inundations.

Strong winds

As of this evening, underlines the alert from the Civil Protection Department, widespread rainfall and thunderstorms will affect Sardinia. From Tuesday the rainfall will extend to Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Basilicata and Calabria. Strong winds are also expected starting tonight on Sardinia and extending, on Tuesday, to Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany, Lazio, Marche, Molise, Campania, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Puglia.

Red alert in Abruzzo and Sardinia

Furthermore, snowfalls are expected above 800-1000 meters in the alpine sectors of Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. There could also be local crossings up to 500-700 metres. Contributions to the soil range from moderate to abundant. In light of the forecasts, the Department has issued a red alert for some areas of Abruzzo and Sardinia, while it will be orange for the rest of Abruzzo and Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Sardinia, Molise, Basilicata, Campania and Veneto.

Schools and parks closed in Lazio

Given the forecasts, various municipal administrations have passed a series of restrictive ordinances. The Municipality of Rome has ordered the closure of parks, villas and cemeteries, as well as in Naples, where schools, Castel dell’Ovo and Maschio Angioino will also be off-limits. Schools of all levels also closed in Ostia, Sabaudia, Anzio, Nettuno and still in the Vesuvian area, in the municipality of Benevento and in six municipalities on the Sorrento peninsula.

Case evacuate in Campania

To try to contain the expected wave of bad weather, five thousand bags of sand were delivered by the Civil Protection of the Campania Region to the municipalities of Agropoli and Santa Maria di Castellabate, the most affected by the recent storms in Cilento. 50 cots with sheets and blankets were also delivered to Santa Maria di Castellabate in the event that the Municipality decides to proceed with the evacuation of some houses exposed to flood risk because they are located near flooded watercourses. In some Italian municipalities, citizens have been urged to reduce going out to the minimum in the next few hours.