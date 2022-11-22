EA announced the new real machine preview of its new racing series “NFS22 Unbound”, showing the racing gameplay in the game.

Judging from the film, the new real machine of “NFS22 Unbound” shows an exaggerated driving style, which is similar to the animation style of drawing frames, especially when the vehicle accelerates and drifts, the cartoon special effects are very handsome. Of course, if players don’t like this kind of effect, the official said that they can all be turned off.

At present, “NFS22 Unbound” has been pre-sold on Epic and Steam platforms, the standard version is 248 yuan, and the game will be released on December 2, landing on PS5, XSX and PC platforms.

In terms of game configuration requirements, the minimum configuration only requires a GTX 1050 Ti or RX 570 graphics card, coupled with an i5-8600 or Ryzen 5 2600 processor, and an RTX 2070 or RX 5700 graphics card, i7-8700 or Ryzen 5 3600 processor is recommended.

According to reports, the background of “NFS22 Unbound” takes place in the fictional Lakeshore City of Chicago. The game will incorporate animation elements and be younger. For example, when the vehicle speed reaches a certain level, animation special effects such as flames, smoke, and speed lines will appear.

