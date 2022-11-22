[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 21, 2022]After the CCP announced the “Optimization of 20 Measures for Epidemic Prevention”, it repeatedly reiterated its insistence on “clearing to zero”. On the same day, Shijiazhuang ordered several districts to restart the lockdown and nucleic acid testing for all staff, and was ridiculed for “failure of the 7th reform”.

After the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China released the “20 Measures” on November 11, the “People’s Daily” published a series of commentary articles calling for “adhere to the general policy of ‘external defense import, internal defense rebound’ and ‘dynamic clearing'”.

On the 20th, the newspaper published an article again. In addition to reaffirming the “dynamic clearing” of “Wei Guangzheng”, it added the slogan of “adhering to the dynamic clearing policy without wavering or out of shape”.

The article stated that the “20 optimization measures” are not to relax prevention and control, but to improve the “scientificity, precision, and effectiveness” of prevention and control. Other measures are still implemented in accordance with the “9th Edition of Prevention and Control Plan”. “Achieve the greatest prevention and control effect with the least cost” and so on.

On the 20th, Shijiazhuang City, which implemented the “20 measures to optimize epidemic prevention”, issued a notice saying that in view of the current “epidemic prevention and control situation” in the city and the “new characteristics” of virus mutation, in order to achieve “dynamic clearing” of the social aspect, it was decided to From 0:00 on November 21st to 24:00 on the 25th, nucleic acid screening will be carried out for all employees in Qiaoxi District, Chang’an District, Yuhua District, Xinhua District, High-tech Zone, and Circular Chemical Industry Park.

In addition to announcing that the “health code assignment” method will be used to force all staff to undergo nucleic acid testing, the announcement also requires residents in high-risk areas to “strictly stay at home”, and residents in other areas to “stay at home in principle”. Each family can only arrange One person holds the 24-hour nucleic acid negative certificate and the nucleic acid collection certificate of the day, and goes out for 2 hours to purchase daily necessities.

In addition, it also includes all residents “not leaving the stone unless necessary”, closing restaurants, shopping malls, various closed entertainment and sports venues, and various training institutions, and implementing online teaching in primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, etc.

There are 8 municipal districts in Shijiazhuang. The above notice shows that the city’s four central urban areas, Qiaoxi District, Chang’an District, Yuhua District, and Xinhua District, will all restart nucleic acid testing and containment measures for all employees.

On November 13, Shijiazhuang announced the “strict implementation of 20 optimization measures” and the cancellation of some epidemic prevention policies. It was once suspected by the outside world that it was listed as a “lie down pilot”. However, the announcement on the 20th showed that the strict ban and control had returned again, and netizens ridiculed that “Shijiazhuang’s ‘7th Restoration’ ended in failure.” Some netizens believe that this is nothing more than the CCP’s “central and local governments co-performing a double play”.

There are early signs of tightening of Shijiazhuang’s epidemic prevention. On the 14th, the city closed all free nucleic acid testing points on the streets, but opened the testing points again on the 15th.

The city temporarily relaxed its epidemic prevention measures, but the high pressure of the authorities’ “zeroing” is still there, causing chaos in the implementation of the policy. For example, the authorities ordered the closure of free nucleic acid testing sites, but public places and buses still require nucleic acid certificates. Netizens accused this of forcing citizens to do nucleic acid testing at their own expense. In addition, the authorities ordered students to resume classes, but some schools secretly discouraged students from returning to school while announcing the reopening, suspected of being afraid of taking responsibility.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Jing Zhongming/Responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/11/20/a103579150.html