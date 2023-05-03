Bad weather: viaduct collapses, Anas had blocked transit – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LONGOBUCCO, MAY 03 – Due to the incessant rains and the flooding of the Trionto river, a part of the “Ortiano 2” viaduct collapsed, along the state road 177 Dir “di Longobucco”, in the territory of the municipality of the same name, in the province of Cosenza.



The collapse did not cause consequences for people thanks to the fact that Anas, in the early afternoon of today, had taken steps, as a precaution, to ban the transit of light and heavy vehicles along the entire state road.



The viaduct had been opened to traffic in 2016 by the Calabria Region and Anas had acquired its management in 2019.



The causes of the collapse are being investigated by Anas technicians.


