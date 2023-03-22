Radio Okapi/Ph. Jean Ngandu”/>

The CENI closed this Tuesday, March 21 the operation of identification and registration of voters in the second operational area which includes nine provinces namely, Haut-Katanga, Haut-Lomami, Kasaï, Kasaï-Central, Lualaba, Tanganyika, Kasai-Oriental, Lomami, Sankuru. But also three foreign countries namely South Africa, Belgium and France. In total, 7,669 registration centers are concerned.

In Kasaï-Oriental, there was no enthusiasm in some centers visited on Tuesday 21 by reporters from Radio Okapi.

The activities were timid. At the enrollment center set up at the January 4 school, the applicant Henriette Nyemanga explains the reason for her presence at the center on this last day of the operation:

“I was not there when we extended. The first time I was in the hospital, the second time I was on the move. As I am staying here, I saw fit to come and enlist even on the last day as I arrived yesterday. That’s why I saw fit to come to Mbuji-Mayi to be enrolled”.

Joséphine Ilunga, met at the registration center of the Ecole de la Poste, said that she was not aware of the closure of this operation on Tuesday: